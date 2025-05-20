Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Pupils explore global cultures during Humanities Week at Governor’s Meadow

By Chronicle Staff
20th May 2025

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School held an enriching Humanities Week last week, offering pupils the opportunity to explore global cultures through a series of hands-on activities and lessons.

The week began with pupils “departing” from a mock Governor’s Meadow Airport, with each year group “travelling” to a different country to learn about its geography, history, culture and traditions.

Nursery pupils explored Thailand, learning about traditional dress, local festivals and jungle wildlife. Reception focused on Morocco, discovering traditional clothing, Ramadan and Eid celebrations. Their learning experience included a visit from Mrs El Andaloussi, who introduced them to Moroccan mint tea and dance.

Year 1 pupils studied France, learning about famous landmarks, French artists and sampling traditional cuisine, while Year 2 investigated Mexico, exploring Aztec history, Día de los Muertos and traditional crafts and music.

The week concluded with a themed celebration, where pupils and staff dressed in cultural attire and shared their learning during an assembly led by acting Humanities Coordinator Mrs Triay.

Headteacher Miss Montrgriffo and Mrs Triay said: “We were thrilled to see how engaged and enthusiastic the children were throughout the week.”

“Humanities Week has highlighted the importance of Humanities in education, helping pupils connect with the wider world, understand diversity and develop important skills such as research and communication.”

“Humanities Week was a wonderful example of how creative teaching can support pupils' personal and academic development while making learning truly come alive.”

