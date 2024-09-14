Purple post box toppers highlight World Dementia Month

Gibraltar Alzheimers’ and Dementia Society (GADS) post box topper awareness campaign for the month of September is proving to be very popular with residents and tourists alike, with many posing for photos and posting to social media.

Unfortunately too, some have proven to be so popular they were stolen. The ERS team are liaising with the RGP on this matter.

For the second year running, post box topper campaign brought Gibraltar’s crocheters and knitters to create purple themed pieces.

Chronicle photographer travelled to the four corners of the Rock to track them all down