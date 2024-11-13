‘Purple Relay’ raises awareness for Pancreatic Cancer

The Gibraltar Pancreatic Cancer Charity’s second annual ‘Purple Relay’ saw four runners deliver batons with messages of awareness, resilience, and support to community leaders, highlighting the urgent need for early diagnosis and solidarity in the fight against pancreatic cancer.

The ‘Purple Relay’ took place last Saturday.

The event is part of the charity’s campaign for World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and aimed to draw attention to the urgent need for greater awareness, early diagnosis, and continued support for those affected by this aggressive disease.

Four runners, Sean Collado, Jerai Torrey, Ian Yeats, and Karl Baldachino carried symbolic batons, each inscribed with a powerful message, across Gibraltar to prominent figures in the community as they completed a run in excess of 10km.

Each baton carries a unique message of awareness and support.

“Think Pancreatic Cancer Sooner” — The baton for the GHA was delivered to the GHA’s Director General, Kevin McGee, and urges medical professionals to consider pancreatic cancer in their diagnoses, as symptoms are often vague and can be easily misinterpreted.

“Get to Know the Symptoms!” — was delivered to Public Health Director, Dr Helen Carter, this baton emphasised the need for public awareness, noting that pancreatic cancer is the fastest-killing of all common cancers. The charity hopes to encourage Public Health to develop programs educating the public on symptoms and risks.

“Never Lose Hope!” — Cancer Relief Centre Director, Marisa Desoisa received this baton, which bore a message of resilience and support for patients battling the disease. The baton symbolised the charity’s recognition of Cancer Relief’s vital role in inspiring patients to stay strong in their fight.

“Inspire Others to Keep Fighting!” — The final baton was delivered to Louis Baldachino on behalf of survivors, urging them to continue sharing their journeys as a source of encouragement for others facing pancreatic cancer.

The charity reported that nearly 60 people in Gibraltar have died from the disease in the past eight years, with a 96% mortality rate within five years of diagnosis. The average survival rate following diagnosis is just nine months.