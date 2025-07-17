Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Putting names to faces

By Guest Contributor
18th July 2025

By taking just a moment to have a close look at the photos of the evacuees to help to put names to faces, readers can also help to trace our loved ones who experienced a very defining moment in our history and our evolution as a people. 16,000 of our loved ones were physically uprooted from their homes in their beloved Rock to be sent away to face the dangers of the war and separation from their families.

Below is this week’s set of photos of evacuees in Jamaica, London, Madeira and Northern Ireland. Readers are asked to please have a very close look at the photos in case there are any of their loved ones that they may wish to be recorded for posterity in an Evacuation Data Bank. This could be the last chance to record for posterity the names of our loved ones.

The photos have been given a reference number. For Jamaica Ref. J.7, London Ref. L.7, Madeira Ref. M.7 and Northern Ireland Ref.N.I.7. If you recognise any of the evacuees in the photos with question marks, please let Joe by sending an email to: - joegingell@gibtelecom.net, quoting the reference number of the photos and the corresponding number allocated to the evacuee(s) you have identified with a question mark.

