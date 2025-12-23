Pyle issues statement following publication of McGrail Inquiry report

Nick Pyle, the interim Governor at the time that former police Commissioner Ian McGrail took early retirement, issued a statement on Tuesday following publication of the report by Inquiry chairman Sir Peter Openshaw.

In the statement he noted the Inquiry’s findings in so far as they related to his tenure as interim Governor of Gibraltar.

“I was pleased that the Inquiry found that I had cause to lose confidence in Mr McGrail’s leadership; that I was not manipulated; that there was no improper or corrupt conspiracy between the Chief Minister and me; that there was no conflict or inducement and that I gave entirely independent evidence to the Inquiry,” he said.

“I am grateful for the report’s statement of ‘trenchant exoneration’ of me and that I behaved honourably throughout.”

“Within this, I acknowledge, as I did during my oral evidence, where the processes I followed could have been better.”

“This was not the end to my time in Gibraltar and indeed my career, as Gibraltar was my last posting, that I expected nor would have wished for.”

“I cannot thank my family and friends enough for their unwavering support throughout the whole process which was at times both challenging and stressful, as I am sure it was for others.”

“I would not have got through it without them.”