Qarabag dominate Lincoln Red Imps to advance in european competitions

Qarabag 7-0 Lincoln Red Imps (Aggregate)

Qarabag secured a comprehensive 7-0 aggregate victory over Lincoln Red Imps, advancing comfortably in European competition after a dominant display in both legs. Following a 2-0 win in Gibraltar, the Azerbaijani side demonstrated their superiority with a 5-0 triumph at home, capping off an impressive performance.

The second leg, played in Baku, was a showcase of Qarabag’s attacking prowess and defensive solidity. From the outset, they imposed themselves on the game, with Juninho opening the scoring in the 17th minute, capitalizing on an assist from Jankovic. This early goal set the tone for the match, as Lincoln Red Imps struggled to gain a foothold.

Qarabag continued to press, and by halftime, they had doubled their lead through another strike by Juninho in the 31st minute, assisted by Bayramov. The Gibraltar side, despite their efforts, found it challenging to breach Qarabag’s defense, with their best chance coming when Britto hit the woodwork early in the second half.

The second half saw no let-up from Qarabag. Yassine Benzia added a third goal in the 66th minute, with Júlio Romão providing the assist. Just six minutes later, Leandro Andrade made it 4-0, finishing off a pass from Romão. Despite making several substitutions to inject fresh energy, Lincoln Red Imps could not muster a response.

Qarabag’s final goal came in the 44th minute of the first half, as Juninho completed his hat-trick, securing a memorable night for the home fans. The Azerbaijani side controlled the tempo and demonstrated excellent game management, seeing out the match without incident.

Lincoln Red Imps, who were penalized for several fouls throughout the game, including a yellow card for Lee Casciaro, struggled to cope with the pace and skill of their opponents. Their defensive efforts were frequently undone by the incisive play of Qarabag’s forwards.

This dominant victory sends a strong message to Qarabag’s future opponents as they advance in the tournament. Meanwhile, Lincoln Red Imps will reflect on the experience as a learning opportunity as they prepare for their next fixtures which will be in the Europa League.

The match’s final whistle signalled the end of a challenging encounter for the Gibraltar side, as Qarabag celebrated their emphatic win. The Azerbaijani team’s performance over the two legs showcased their quality and depth, making them a formidable contender in the competition.

Images by Brandon Avellano

