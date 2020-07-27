Quartet complete Round Rock swim in record time
Swimming quartet of Graham Olivero, Nicola Favaro, Jeremy Clinton and Darren Grech coached by Nathan Payas recorded a time of 2hr 57 mins in a Round the Rock swim, From Western Beach to standing at the airport side Eastern Beach, a distance of 11.5km. The swim took place this weekend under the guidance of well...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here