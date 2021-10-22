Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Queen spent night in hospital for ‘preliminary investigations’ after rest orders

Archive image by Alastair Grant/PA

By Press Association
22nd October 2021

By Laura Elston, PA Court Reporter

The Queen spent Wednesday night in hospital for “preliminary investigations”, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The 95-year-old monarch, who was ordered to rest by doctors and advised to miss a trip to Northern Ireland, returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime on Thursday and remains in “good spirits”.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “Following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits.”

The head of state’s trip to central London’s private King Edward VII’s Hospital, which began on Wednesday afternoon, was kept a secret but the Palace issued a statement on Thursday evening after The Sun newspaper broke the news.

It was the monarch’s first overnight hospital stay in eight years.

She spent a night at the private clinic in 2013 when she was treated for a nasty bout of gastroenteritis.

She travelled to the hospital on Wednesday by car rather than by helicopter.

It is understood the head of state was due to attend for only a short stay while she was seen by specialists, so the development was not announced by the Palace at the time, and protecting the Queen’s medical privacy was also a consideration.

The overnight stay was said to be for “practical reasons”, a source said.

King Edward VII’s Hospital is 23 miles from Windsor – around a 55-minute drive in good traffic conditions.

The Queen’s team of royal physicians are understood to have been taking a “cautious approach”.

The Queen was said to be back at her desk on Thursday afternoon, undertaking light duties.

She was said to be disappointed not to be able to travel to Northern Ireland on Wednesday, and reluctantly heeded the advice of her doctors.

The nation’s longest reigning monarch, whose husband the Duke of Edinburgh died just six months ago, has had a busy schedule since returning from Balmoral at the start of October.

She hosted a major Global Investment summit at Windsor Castle on Tuesday evening, where she looked bright and cheerful as she carried out her royal duties.

Her admission is understood not to have been related to coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is continuing to resist calls from health leaders for tighter Covid restrictions despite the rising levels of infections

The daily number of cases reported in the UK has surpassed 50,000 for the first time since mid-July.

Buckingham Palace has not commented on whether the Queen has received her booster Covid-19 jab but given her age it is likely she has had it.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for National Theatre project

Thu 21st Oct, 2021

Local News

New applications filed with Town Planner

Thu 21st Oct, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar Government seals Eastside deal with TNG Global valued at £330m

Mon 18th Oct, 2021

Local News

King George V application up before DPC today

Thu 21st Oct, 2021

Local News

Govt sells Bayside site in £21.2m deal that includes two new schools

Wed 13th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Johnson and Coveney attend church service to mark centenary of Northern Ireland

21st October 2021

UK/Spain News
Workers want to know if their colleagues have been vaccinated, study suggests

21st October 2021

UK/Spain News
Flood warnings issued and Thames Barrier closed in wake of Storm Aurore

21st October 2021

UK/Spain News
Morocco bans UK flights due to rising coronavirus rates

20th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021