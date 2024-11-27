Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Queen’s residents stay put as Govt agrees to temporary extension

A photo of the Queen's Hotel residents refusing the relocation earlier this month.

By Gabriella Peralta
27th November 2024

After more than a week since residents of the Queen’s Hotel decided to refuse eviction, the Government has agreed to a temporary extension and refurbishment to improve the standards of living. Close to 50 residents of the Queen’s Hotel currently live in squalid conditions and last week were set to be evicted and either left...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Interim border measures ‘comply with the law’, Spain’s Interior Ministry says

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Brexit

Spanish police officer questions border transitional arrangements in court

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Local News

Govt set to launch online sale of customised vehicle registration plates

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

Local News

Man rescued in joint operation after falling off ferry

Sat 23rd Nov, 2024

Local News

Christmas Saturdays in Town set for next month

Tue 26th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘One-stop shop’ Urology Clinic opens at St Bernard’s Hospital

27th November 2024

Local News
GHA unveils cutting-edge MALDI-TOF machine

27th November 2024

Local News
Inquest probes man’s death two decades after suffering brain injury in UK custody

26th November 2024

Opinion & Analysis
#ChaiWithPriya Are books political?

26th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024