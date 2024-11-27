Queen’s residents stay put as Govt agrees to temporary extension
After more than a week since residents of the Queen’s Hotel decided to refuse eviction, the Government has agreed to a temporary extension and refurbishment to improve the standards of living. Close to 50 residents of the Queen’s Hotel currently live in squalid conditions and last week were set to be evicted and either left...
