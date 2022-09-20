Queen’s visit marks proud football memory
For the family of the late Victor Byrne, the Queen’s 1954 visit is a proud memory, marking when he was presented with the Queen Elizabeth II Cup. A large-scale photograph framed and hung remembers this moment. Victor’s daughter Maria Elena Canilla described how proud he was of that special moment and what a good memory...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here