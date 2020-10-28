Queues for international driving permits

Queues outside the Post Office on Main Street for the Driver and Vehicle Licensing counter have become a common sight, especially since the Gibraltar Government issued its guidance notes on international driving license last week.

The technical notice outlined that unless an agreement is reached, the end of the transition could see drivers needing International Driving Permits to drive in Spain and other EU countries.

It can take up to three weeks to have an international permit issue and there is a £6 fee.

In the technical notice the Government advised there are three types of International Driving Permits.

The 1926 IDP only required for Liechtenstein, 1949 IDP required for Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Malta, Andorra and Cyprus and 1968 IDP required for all other EU Member States, Monaco, Norway and Switzerland.

“The type of IDP you may need depends on the country you will be driving in,” the notice said.

“Drivers are advised to check this carefully since, for example, if you are driving to Portugal via Spain, you may need both a 1949 IDP and a 1968 IDP.”

“The 1949 IDP is valid for a period of 12 months (or less, depending on whether your driving licence has less than 12 months left to expire). The 1968 IDP is valid for a period of up to three years (or less, depending on whether your driving licence has less than three years left to expire).”

In the guidance notes issued last week the Government erroneously stated that the international driving licence could be obtained at the counters on Eastern Beach Road.