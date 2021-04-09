Quietly changing for a better chance to play for women.
Quietly snug away in far end pitches of the Victoria Stadium a group of young girls were guided across the athletic track to pitch two. It was easy to miss their presence as they silently walked by whilst the focus from onlookers was on the return of the Rock Cup on the main pitch. The...
