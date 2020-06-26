Qullio signs for two more years
Europa FC Alex Quillo will continue with the club as it prepares for its European club qualifier matches in the Champions League. The veteran player now in his early thirties will continue for another two years at the club after renewing his contract this summer. Europa have also announced the signing of David Alvarez Vazquez...
