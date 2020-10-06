Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Raab denies Brexit legislation threatening to breach law damaged UK’s reputation

REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

By Press Association
6th October 2020

By Sam Blewett, PA Political Correspondent

Dominic Raab has said he has met “no-one” that thinks the UK is not a defender of the international rule of law in the wake of controversial legislation threatening to breach the Brexit treaty with the EU.

The Foreign Secretary also said that any comparison with China breaching the agreement with Britain on Hong Kong was “crazy” as he came under questioning by MPs on Tuesday.

The Government is facing legal action from Brussels after pushing ahead with the UK Internal Market Bill, which could override parts of the Withdrawal Agreement signed last year.

Labour’s Chris Bryant said the legislation represented a “surrender of a key British value” during a meeting of the Commons foreign affairs committee.

Mr Raab responded: “Whilst of course there is the Brexit drama going on and we’re at the 11th hour of the FTA [Free Trade Agreement] negotiations, when I leave the UK and indeed am not talking about Brexit with my European partners, no-one thinks the UK is anything other than a stalwart reliable defender of the international rule of law.”

Mr Bryant, however, dismissed this saying the committee has had evidence to the contrary, adding: “We’ve had people say it does undermine our international reputation.”

The SNP’s Stewart McDonald raised the Sino-British Joint Declaration, which Mr Raab has accused China of breaking by forcing controversial national security legislation on Hong Kong.

Mr Raab said: “What I think you’re trying to neatly do is draw some moral equivalence or substantial equivalence between the two and I think it’s crazy, I think it’s absolute nonsense.”

He also insisted “we haven’t broken international law” yet, instead saying the legislation is necessary due to “frankly some of the aggressive behaviour” from Brussels.

The EU has criticised the Bill, which is making its way through Parliament, as having “seriously damaged trust” and the legislation has prompted warnings from politicians in Europe and the US.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said it was “by its nature a breach of the obligation of good faith” in the Agreement signed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

But, despite launching legal proceedings, Ms von der Leyen agreed for negotiators to continue their talks to reach a trade deal after a video conference with Mr Johnson on Saturday.

Most Read

Local News

Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW

Mon 5th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Turkish authorities find cocaine on ship searched and released in Gibraltar

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

Local News

A cruise ship’s thanks to Gib

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Local News

Stark warning as virus cases continue to rise

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
PM: Trade deal is there to be done but UK would still prosper without

5th October 2020

Brexit
Brussels begins legal proceedings over Johnson’s Brexit Bill

1st October 2020

Brexit
Internal Market Bill a ‘step too far’ and Lords may reject it, Labour peer warns

1st October 2020

Brexit
Concession on three-year fisheries transition with EU acceptable – sector chief

1st October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020