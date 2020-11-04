Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Raab insists UK-US relationship will remain strong whoever is in White House

REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Pool

By Press Association
4th November 2020

By David Hughes, Catherine Wylie and Patrick Daly, PA

The UK Government has insisted the special relationship with the US will endure whoever wins the bitterly contested American election.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the “bedrock” of the relationship was based on strong economic, security and cultural ties, although he acknowledged the “contours” would be different depending on whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump won the election.

Mr Raab was also asked a number of times during interviews on Tuesday about Mr Trump – who has falsely claimed victory and called for the counting of votes to stop – but the Cabinet minister said he would not be “sucked in” to the debate.

Republican incumbent Mr Trump has been a staunch supporter of Brexit and a UK-US trade deal, but a Biden administration is expected to be cooler on the idea.

Mr Biden, who has Irish ancestry, has publicly criticised the Government over its plan to tear up the Brexit divorce deal and break international law over the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mr Raab sought to play down the prospect of a strained relationship under a Biden administration and stressed that the US election was still too close to call.

He told Sky News: “I’m not worried about the relationship. The contours of the opportunities and the risks always shift a little bit, but that needs to be set against the context of this bedrock and this wider set of interests which are so strong.”

He said he was “very confident that regardless of whether it’s a Republican or a Democrat win, the British-US relationship is in great shape”.

Mr Trump has claimed victory despite the election process being far from over and accused opponents of being involved in a “major fraud on our nation”.

Asked about the president’s outburst on postal ballots and decision to go to the US Supreme Court to stop votes being counted, Mr Raab told Times Radio: “I know that there is obviously a heated debate about the balance and the propriety of posted votes versus votes cast in the ballot box in a polling station – I’m just not getting drawn into that.

“We are right in the heated aftermath where both candidates are making statements … I’m not getting sucked in at all into that debate.”

Pressed on whether it would be good to “call your close friend out”, Mr Raab told the BBC: “Well I think that you’re now engaging in the campaign rather than just reporting on it.

“But the truth is, I think what’s really important now is we wait and see how this uncertainty unfolds.”

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy, Mr Raab’s counterpart, was more forthright in condemning Mr Trump’s remarks, branding them “shocking”.

The Labour politician said it is “absolutely essential” every vote is counted in the poll to ensure a “definitive” result.

“What matters most of all for the world is that America gets a definitive result in this election – it is in nobody’s interest to have civil unrest and months of ongoing instability in the middle of a global pandemic,” she told LBC radio.

On the row with the European Union about the Internal Market Bill overriding elements of the Withdrawal Agreement in relation to Northern Ireland, Mr Raab said he had met Democrats and “explained the UK position and that actually we have been clear all along that there is no threat to the Good Friday Agreement”.

Mr Biden treasures his Irish heritage and has warned that a UK-US trade deal is “contingent” on respect for the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to the island and the prevention of a return to a hard border.

“We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit,” the Democratic candidate warned in September.

The Foreign Secretary said Democrats take a “very close interest” in the Good Friday Agreement, which was signed while Bill Clinton was in the White House.

Former prime minister Theresa May said whoever won the election had to tackle climate change – on the day Mr Trump’s decision to pull the US out of the Paris accord took effect.

She said: “We will soon know who will be the next US president. But, sadly, today also marks the US leaving the Paris accord — the world’s foremost attempt to build consensus on climate change.

“Whoever is elected has an immense responsibility to help tackle our planet’s greatest challenge.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar honours Customs officer who died on duty

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Despite initial concern over Andalucia restrictions, no change at border

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Local News

Three arrested suspected of dealing cocaine

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Queensway mural comes with logistical challenges and a gentle reminder of a fragile planet

Tue 3rd Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Young football fan reaches 7.1 million keepy-uppies to help key workers

4th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Takeaway beers allowed in England after Government U-turn on lockdown rules

4th November 2020

UK/Spain News
Universities set to host more lessons online after Covid-19 pandemic – report

4th November 2020

UK/Spain News
GPs gearing up for potential pre-Christmas vaccine rollout, says NHS chief

4th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020