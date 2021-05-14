Race two of Spring Festival of races

The second of the GAAA Spring Festival of Races will see runners compete in a 10km run from Mid

Town area heading first northbound and then turning towards the east side before turning just past

Sandy Bay to head back to Mid Town.

The race will see runners cross some difficult junctions which will be somewhat of a challenge for

Marshall’s as they cross the area of Winston Churchill avenue.

The race is the second of three races which will then take runners to the June 27 Half Marathon.

Race 2 Route: Start outside old Rooke site – Queensway – Waterport Road – Glacis Road –

Winston Churchill Avenue – Devils Tower Road – Catalan Bay – Sandy Bay – Turning point past

Sandy Bay before the Tunnel – Back all the way to the Sundial – Winston Churchill Avenue – Line

Wall Road – Lovers Lane – Ragged Staff Road – Queensway – Mid Town Park pathway – End

