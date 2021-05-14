Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Race two of Spring Festival of races

By Stephen Ignacio
14th May 2021

The second of the GAAA Spring Festival of Races will see runners compete in a 10km run from Mid
Town area heading first northbound and then turning towards the east side before turning just past
Sandy Bay to head back to Mid Town.
The race will see runners cross some difficult junctions which will be somewhat of a challenge for
Marshall’s as they cross the area of Winston Churchill avenue.
The race is the second of three races which will then take runners to the June 27 Half Marathon.
Race 2 Route: Start outside old Rooke site – Queensway – Waterport Road – Glacis Road –
Winston Churchill Avenue – Devils Tower Road – Catalan Bay – Sandy Bay – Turning point past
Sandy Bay before the Tunnel – Back all the way to the Sundial – Winston Churchill Avenue – Line
Wall Road – Lovers Lane – Ragged Staff Road – Queensway – Mid Town Park pathway – End

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Local News

Rundown Mount offers perfect set for Gibraltarian horror film

Thu 13th May, 2021

Brexit

Barnier’s Brexit diary offers glimpse into EU’s view on Gib

Mon 10th May, 2021

Brexit

Spain hopes EU mandate for Gib treaty ‘finalised shortly’

Wed 12th May, 2021

Local News

Summer season sets scene to reactivate tourism sector, Govt says

Thu 13th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Glacis finish on a high

14th May 2021

Sports
Netball’s third division finale raises questions over spectator space

14th May 2021

Sports
Images from the St Joseph v Lincoln Red Imps classic

14th May 2021

Sports
St Joseph’s spoil Lincoln’s party and leave everything for the final day

13th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021