Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 20th Oct, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Race two of the Road Runners League will see a 6.5km run on Sunday

By Stephen Ignacio
20th October 2023

The second Gibfibre Road Runners League race takes place this Sunday with a 6.5km run.
The race which starts at Line Wall Road opposite the City Hall will see runners head to Lovers Lane before reaching the Trafalgar Interchange and heading into Rosia Road towards Cumberland Road , through Rosia Plaza. They will continue to head into Camp Bay in what has been a treacherous stretch of the race in the past as they head to the Europa Pool where they will turn.
As in previous years runners will be expected to cross with those also coming in the opposite direction as they head back the same route they came from through Rosia Road.
At the end of Rosia Road runners will head down to Ragged Staff to make their way to the finish line at Mid Town park.
The race should see some tough competition for positions with Calpeans and Lourdians once again expected to be battling it out for the top places.
With the Calpeans win last season the rivalry between the two clubs has increased in appositive way for the sport as both teams push each other for points.

Most Read

Local News

Weather warning issued for Storm Aline

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

GSD announces shadow ministerial responsibilities

Thu 19th Oct, 2023

Local News

Dame Judi Dench picks Hook in ‘Portrait Artist of the Decade’

Wed 4th Oct, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar-based AADS secures $66m US defence contract for counter-narcotics vehicles

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

Local News

UN ‘all words and no action’ on Gib, Garcia says in New York

Thu 19th Oct, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th October 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Bowling Memorial Cup results

20th October 2023

Sports
Manchester 62 announces arrival of former "English Championship Standout and Former Chelsea Wonderkid" Todd Kane

20th October 2023

Sports
Youth Rugby Festival Success

20th October 2023

Sports
Women’s padel tournament

20th October 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023