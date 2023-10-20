Race two of the Road Runners League will see a 6.5km run on Sunday

The second Gibfibre Road Runners League race takes place this Sunday with a 6.5km run.

The race which starts at Line Wall Road opposite the City Hall will see runners head to Lovers Lane before reaching the Trafalgar Interchange and heading into Rosia Road towards Cumberland Road , through Rosia Plaza. They will continue to head into Camp Bay in what has been a treacherous stretch of the race in the past as they head to the Europa Pool where they will turn.

As in previous years runners will be expected to cross with those also coming in the opposite direction as they head back the same route they came from through Rosia Road.

At the end of Rosia Road runners will head down to Ragged Staff to make their way to the finish line at Mid Town park.

The race should see some tough competition for positions with Calpeans and Lourdians once again expected to be battling it out for the top places.

With the Calpeans win last season the rivalry between the two clubs has increased in appositive way for the sport as both teams push each other for points.

