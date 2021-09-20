Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Local News

RAF exercises its Freedom of the City of Gibraltar

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
20th September 2021

The Royal Air Force was conferred with the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar during a ceremony on Saturday and exercised it immediately afterwards by marching through Main Street.

The Mayor, Christian Santos, presented the Freedom Scroll to Air Vice Marshal Richard Maddison in John Mackintosh Square in the presence of dignitaries including the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel; Chief Minister Fabian Picardo; the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi; the Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Steve Dainton; and other parlamentarians, members of the armed forces and local essential agencies.

Family members of the personnel on parade were also invited to witness the historic moment.

Serving members of the RAF paraded during the ceremony in the Square and saluted the Mayor and Air Vice Marshal Maddison as they marched past Parliament.

Among the men and women parading were members of RAF Gibraltar, as well as The Queen’s Colour Squadron, 32 (The Royal) Squadron, 4624 (Reserve) Squadron, Gibraltar Air Training Corps and the Number 2 (Overseas) Squadron.
They were accompanied by The Band and Corps of Drums of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

After the ceremony, the Royal Air Force exercised its right to the Freedom of The City of Gibraltar by continuing to march along Main Street.

At a reception at City Hall after the Ceremony, the Chief Minister presented Air Vice Marshal Maddison with the Gibraltar Medallion of Honour and Certificate and a memento to mark the occasion.

The Gibraltar Parliament voted unanimously to confer the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar on the RAF in June 2018.

