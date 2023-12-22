RAF Gibraltar gears up for Santa’s Christmas Eve arrival

RAF Gibraltar is ready for the eagerly anticipated visit from Santa Claus this Christmas Eve, with the team in air traffic control having given clearance for him to land.

Station commander, Wing Commander Tom Harvey, shared some of the insights into the meticulous arrangements orchestrated for the arrival of Santa Claus, his sleigh and his reindeer.

He said that the RAF team has diligently tested the special landing lights that were installed a number of years ago with the runway was resurfaced.

“We've tested the special lights that only the reindeer can see so guarantees got a safe, safe path into Gibraltar regardless of the weather,” he said.

“As well at north dispersal we've got the the carrots ready, we've got special reindeer food. And we've got a special mince pie Father Christmas.”



As per tradition, assurances have been extended to authorities such as the Gibraltar Defence Police and Customs that Santa’s arrival poses no threat.

Enshrouded in mystery, the exact hour of Santa’s arrival remains elusive. However, as Wing Commander Harvey reassures, its typically after well-behaved children have gone to bed.

Should anyone think of coming down to the airport in the hope of seeing Mr Claus, he said, “we can't guarantee you'll be able to see Santa Claus arriving here on Christmas Eve.”

However, he candidly admits to joining the ranks of hopeful spectators, peeking through curtains in anticipation while fully aware it is unlikely he will see him.

Intriguingly the weight of Santa’s sleigh is not an issue for the runway, which is designed to only handle a certain weight limit.

Wing Commander Harvey said that the team assured him that the Christmas spirit transcends concerns reserved for the usual aircraft landing in Gibraltar.

The weather is not an issue either with Wing Commander Harvey noting that the sleigh can land in all types of weather and has never failed to not land on the Rock.

Finally he wished everyone in Gibraltar a fantastic Christmas holiday.

“Enjoy your holiday with your fun time with your family. And yeah, Merry Christmas from everyone at RAF Gibraltar.”