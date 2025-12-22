RAF Gibraltar spreads Christmas cheer to veterans

RAF Gibraltar has continued its festive tradition of supporting former service personnel by distributing Christmas hampers to RAF veterans living on the Rock in the week leading up to Christmas.

The initiative, funded by donations from the RAF Benevolent Fund, saw serving RAF personnel assemble the hampers, contact former aviators and deliver the packages in person.

Organiser Cpl Ryan Riley said: “Ensuring veterans of all ages are remembered and that their service is valued is a cornerstone of our culture.”

“It also helps maintain the RAF’s strong presence in Gibraltar and keeps us in the public eye.”

One recipient, John Holton, who served for 20 years before leaving the RAF in 1975, said: “It means so much to know that I haven’t been forgotten.”

“This gesture made me feel incredibly proud to have served.”

The initiative was presented as reflecting the RAF’s ongoing commitment to its people and the importance of community and remembrance during the festive season.

RAF Gibraltar Station Commander, Wing Commander Tom Harvey, said: “It is fantastic to be able to bring some Christmas cheer to the RAF veterans in our local community and am very grateful to the RAF Benevolent Fund who have supported this activity. I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”