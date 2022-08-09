Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 9th Aug, 2022

RAF Honiton cadets visit Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
9th August 2022

After a two-year wait, the RAF Honiton cadets have visited Gibraltar to learn about its strong links to the military and the UK, and the RAF’s history in Gibraltar.

This came after their planned trip in 2020 was cancelled due to the pandemic. 

During their visit, the 40 cadets and seven staff from Honiton 1064 Squadron in East Devon met RAF personnel and the No.2 Overseas Squadron cadets. 

They also had the opportunity to meet the Deputy Chief Minister at No.6 Convent Place, where he provided a history lesson and addressed their questions, before having a tour of the tunnels with a guide, and a historical lesson from Dr Keith Farrell, Chairman of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust. 

Honiton 1064 Squadron’s Commanding Officer, Flight Lieutenant Justin Felice, who has strong family links to Gibraltar and spent 10 years here, said: “This was more than just a trip but a chance for the cadets to also have some fun after how tough the last few years have been during Covid and a chance to make new friends in Gibraltar.”  

“We were lucky enough to have a personal tour of the Northern Defences by the project director Carl Viagas.”  

“We visited RAF Gibraltar and the Airport Fire & Rescue Service and laid a wreath at the cemetery to commemorate the RAF Airmen and Airwomen who lost their lives during the war.”  

“We were able to meet up with No.2 Overseas Squadron Cadets and enjoy an evening of  fun activities and a BBQ at Gunwharf.” 

“To finish off the visit, we decided to complete the famous Mediterranean Steps, visit the nature reserve and get a glimpse of the spectacular St Michael’s Cave.”

