Fri 11th Apr, 2025

RAF recruitment opportunities open to British nationals in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
11th April 2025

The Royal Air Force (RAF) has announced a change in its recruitment policy that will allow British nationals resident in Gibraltar to apply to join the RAF directly for the first time.

This new policy removes the previous requirement for British nationals living in Gibraltar to have resided in the United Kingdom for five years prior to enlistment.

To mark the launch of this change, an RAF recruitment team will visit Gibraltar from Wednesday May 14 to Friday May 16 to engage with potential candidates and their families.

As part of the visit, the RAF will host an open evening on Thursday May 15 at Western Hangar, RAF Gibraltar, starting at 7pm. The event will feature interactive displays, information on career opportunities, and the chance to speak directly with serving RAF personnel.

Attendees will be able to learn about the range of professions available within the RAF, including roles such as pilots, engineers, cybersecurity specialists, and logisticians. Information will also be provided on training, benefits, and the values of the service.

Parents and guardians of potential recruits are encouraged to attend the open evening to gain insight into the recruitment process and RAF life.

RAF Gibraltar Station Commander, Wing Commander Tom Harvey, said: “We are delighted to now be able to welcome applications from eligible British nationals in Gibraltar.”

“Gibraltar has a long and proud connection with the British Armed Forces, and this change reflects the RAF’s commitment to offering opportunities to talented individuals from across the British Overseas Territories.”

“We look forward to meeting the community during our visit in May.”

Further details on eligibility and the application process will be provided at the event and through RAF recruitment channels.

For more information, visit https://recruitment.raf.mod.uk/ or contact robert.naylor959@mod.gov.uk.

