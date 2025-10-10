Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

RAF recruitment team inspires future leaders during visit to Gibraltar

Images show RAF Gibraltar personnel group photo

By Chronicle Staff
10th October 2025

The Royal Air Force Recruitment Team and RAF Gibraltar collaborated over the past two days to highlight the career opportunities available within the RAF.

The visit began at Bayside School, where recruiters spoke to A-level students from Bayside School, Westside School and Gibraltar College. Nearly 400 students attended the sessions, which covered the wide range of professional and technical roles offered by the RAF, including engineering, logistics, cyber defence and healthcare.

Team members shared personal experiences from their own careers, discussed the benefits of service and answered questions about education, training and career progression. An interactive session allowed students to explore how the RAF promotes leadership, teamwork and personal growth.

On the following day, the recruitment team hosted a public engagement stall outside the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned. Members of the public were able to ask questions and learn about the recruitment process, initial training and professional pathways within the RAF. The stall, which was open from 11am to 4pm, attracted a steady flow of visitors and potential applicants.

With the age limit for joining the RAF now expanded to 16 to 48, the team engaged with people from a wide range of backgrounds, many of whom expressed interest in pursuing a first or second career within the service.

Wing Commander Tom Harvey said: “This is the latest in a series of visits from RAF Recruitment since the change in eligibility criteria earlier this year, allowing a pathway for candidates to join the RAF directly from Gibraltar. Gibraltar has a wealth of talent that the RAF has not previously accessed, so visits like this really put us in the public eye and present the RAF as a fantastic career opportunity.”
Warrant Officer Ben Howarth said: “The reception we’ve had after each visit has been tremendous and is a testament to the positive light in which the military is viewed in Gibraltar.”

“We’ll be building on this momentum into 2026. If anyone wants to know more, please feel free to reach out to me at RAF Gibraltar.”

