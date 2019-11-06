Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

RAF veteran, 85, given spitfire flight in recognition of role as wife's carer

By Press Association
6th November 2019

By Ben Mitchell, PA

An RAF veteran has achieved the "ambition of a lifetime" by taking a flight in a Spitfire organised as a thank you for his "selfless" caring for his wife.

John Allinson, from Reading, Berkshire, was given the chance to fly in the fighter plane after his granddaughter contacted the Red Letter Days experience gift company.

The 85-year-old, who served in the military police for five years from the age of 17 and who reached the rank of corporal, took his flight from Solent Airport in Lee-on-the-Solent, Hampshire.

Mr Allinson, who left the RAF more than 60 years ago, said that he felt nervous before taking off but added: "It's a lifetime ambition.

"I have always loved the Spitfire since I joined the RAF and I did have a chance to fly in a small Harvard two-seater but it's nothing like this.

"I didn't know anything about this until a week ago, they kept it from me."

Granddaughter Lauren Allinson said she had organised the flight because her grandfather was a "very special man" who dedicated himself to looking after his wife, Gwen.

The 26-year-old said: "He's very fond of his RAF times, he goes on about it all the time, he's very proud.

"He has been caring for my nan for 12 years and he often cannot get out, let alone do something like this.

"I contacted Red Letter Days so he can have one final memory given all he has done."

She added: "He is overwhelmed, he's petrified but underneath it all he's very happy."

Mr Allinson was taken for a 20-minute flight in the Mark Nine Spitfire, originally built in 1944, which took him over the Isle of Wight and the Needles.

Dan Mountain, chief executive of Red Letter Days, said it had gifted the trip to Mr Allinson as part of its #NoMoreSlippers campaign to challenge preconceptions of what older people are capable of.

He said: "Helping John realise his Spitfire dream was incredible, and exactly the sort of moment we hoped this campaign would create.

"What he has achieved during his lifetime is admirable, and we're so pleased we were able to make this happen.

"John is a fantastic role model, proving that you're never too old to have adventures and live life to the fullest."

Most Read

Local News

Govt rejects ban on working from home due to tax treaty

Tue 5th Nov, 2019

Breaking News

Murder conviction quashed, retrial ordered

Wed 6th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Eastern side rockfall causes day-long road closure

Sat 2nd Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar/Spain tax treaty ‘makes no legal concessions on sovereignty’ – Sir Peter Caruana

Mon 28th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson fires starting gun on election campaign after cabinet resignation

6th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Smoking may increase risk of depression and schizophrenia, study finds

6th November 2019

UK/Spain News
PM Johnson urges Donald Trump to lift whisky tariffs

6th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Technology models falcon's attack on prey in bid to tackle illegal drones

6th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019