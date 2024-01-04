Ramagge valedictory: ‘Judiciary’s loss is Parliament’s gain’
The judiciary and the legal profession gathered in the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay tribute and bid farewell, professionally at least, to Karen Ramagge, Gibraltar’s first female Supreme Court judge who retired from the bench last year to become the Speaker of Parliament. The sentiment in the packed courtroom during the valedictory ceremony was...
