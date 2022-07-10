Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 10th Jul, 2022

Ramirez wins Darts ‘Best of the Rest’

By Stephen Ignacio
10th July 2022

These past weeks has seen Dayle Ramirez wins Dart’s The Best of the Rest tournament after beating Jarvis Bautista 3-2 in the final. Ina. Very closely competed final where both players produced good performances with 180's thrown by both players, Dayle was to finish 148 whilst Jarvis was on a finish. Last 16 Results Daryll...

