Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Rangers Jon McLaughlin highlights they won’t be underestimating Lincoln Red Imps

By Stephen Ignacio
16th September 2020

Rangers Jon McLaughlin gave the clearest indication at today’s press conference, ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League match against Lincoln Red Imps, that his team will not underestimate their opponents.
Although coming to Gibraltar after beating a Scottish league record with seven consecutive clean sheets in the league, Mc Laughlin believed that it was the defence’s responsibility to ensure that they maintained their focus during the match.
“As the gaffer said, those selected will need to put in that same performance and mentality and respect the opponent, and respect what they could do to you too. And make sure that defensively we are fully switched on and keep that clean sheet and give the lads that opportunity during the ninety minutes to get the job done. However they need to do it.”
Rangers, he pointed out, we’re working as a squad to “keep the ball out of the net” and keep clean sheets, although as McLaughlin highlighted the team was not seeking to finish with clean sheets “but to win the games.”

Most Read

Local News

Three charged with conspiracy to defraud Bland Ltd over Govt security work

Tue 15th Sep, 2020

Local News

Plans filed for new Queensway park

Mon 14th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

Eight non-residents positive in past fortnight, as testing tops the 40,000 mark

Tue 15th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Preseason rugby coming up this month

16th September 2020

Sports
Amaral says his players are ready for Rangers match

16th September 2020

Sports
“Keep your standards high” message from Steven Gerrard to his players

16th September 2020

Sports
Blow for Rangers as midfielder Ryan Jack set to be sidelined a month

16th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020