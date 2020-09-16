Rangers Jon McLaughlin highlights they won’t be underestimating Lincoln Red Imps

Rangers Jon McLaughlin gave the clearest indication at today’s press conference, ahead of tomorrow’s Europa League match against Lincoln Red Imps, that his team will not underestimate their opponents.

Although coming to Gibraltar after beating a Scottish league record with seven consecutive clean sheets in the league, Mc Laughlin believed that it was the defence’s responsibility to ensure that they maintained their focus during the match.

“As the gaffer said, those selected will need to put in that same performance and mentality and respect the opponent, and respect what they could do to you too. And make sure that defensively we are fully switched on and keep that clean sheet and give the lads that opportunity during the ninety minutes to get the job done. However they need to do it.”

Rangers, he pointed out, we’re working as a squad to “keep the ball out of the net” and keep clean sheets, although as McLaughlin highlighted the team was not seeking to finish with clean sheets “but to win the games.”