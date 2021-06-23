Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Rare moth survey under way in the Avon Gorge

Photo issued by Bristol Zoological Society of the Silky Wave Moth, only found in the UK at Bristol's Avon Gorge.

By Press Association
23rd June 2021

By Bronwen Weatherby, PA

A rare moth will be the focus of a survey carried out by conservationists over the next month, the Bristol Zoological Society (BZS) has said.

The silky wave moth will be observed during its flight season, which takes place from June to early July, in the Avon Gorge – the only place in England they can be found.

The gorge, which runs for 1.5 miles along the River Avon, is home to an array of species – and the white-winged moths are said to be crucial to understanding the surrounding habitat.

A team of moth counters will set out on specific mornings in the coming weeks with walking sticks which they will use to lightly tap the paths to get the moths to fly and then each one will be tallied.

First discovered in the area in 1851, moth numbers only began to be monitored on an ad hoc basis from 1992 until 2011 when the Bristol Zoological Society officially took over the annual monitoring of the site.

Last year, the yearly search for the moths went ahead under Covid-19 restrictions, and 342 of the insects were recorded during the species’ peak flight week.

Dr Jen Nightingale, the charity’s UK conservation manager, said: “It is a little bit of a mystery why they are in this gorge and not in any others.

“This is the tenth year we’ve been surveying on a rigorous basis for the silky wave and it’s so important because how this species is faring tell us so much about how the other species and habitats in this very special, important, unique area are also doing.

“We have a duty to ensure their survival into the future.”

Most Read

Local News

First resident Delta case detected

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Local News

Promenade remembering Juan Carlos Perez opens

Mon 21st Jun, 2021

Local News

Furious row as three party leaders call for Yes vote on Thursday

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Local News

UK ‘will ‘stand fully’ by Gibraltar if treaty talks fail, Lords told

Wed 23rd Jun, 2021

Local News

After students told of electronic Results Day, Govt says no final decision made

Tue 22nd Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

23rd June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
GCSE and A-level exams in 2022 may be adjusted to take into account disruption

23rd June 2021

UK/Spain News
Malta and Balearic Islands ‘could be added to green travel list’

23rd June 2021

UK/Spain News
Patel: British citizens being denied access to benefits in EU

23rd June 2021

UK/Spain News
LGBT-inspired artwork installed at heart of GCHQ in honour of Alan Turing

23rd June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021