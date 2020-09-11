RBSI opens ‘voluntary redundancy register’ as it eyes digital futu
RBS International has announced it is opening a voluntary redundancy register across its operations, giving its employees, including those at NatWest Gibraltar, the opportunity to register their interest for voluntary redundancy. In a statement, the bank said this register is available to all RBSI employees except those based in Luxembourg or who work for NatWest...
