RBT update
U15 Girls
Bavaria Bluestars pink v Bavaria Bluestars blue
A very evenly matched game saw Bluestars Blue take an early lead in 1st Q 6 - 13 and then increased it by also winning the 2nd Q 10 - 14
Taking an eleven point lead at the half 16 - 27
However it was Bavaria pink who turned the game around in the 3rd & 4th Q to take the win
Q3 - 17 - 10
Q4 - 14 - 6
Final score
Bavaria Pink 47 - Bavaria Blue 43
Senior Men grp B
Europa Valmar Fusion v Europa Valmar Res
A very one sided game saw the reserves team take an easy win
Q1 4 - 24
Q2 7 - 23
Q3 6 - 23