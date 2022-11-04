RBT update

U15 Girls

Bavaria Bluestars pink v Bavaria Bluestars blue

A very evenly matched game saw Bluestars Blue take an early lead in 1st Q 6 - 13 and then increased it by also winning the 2nd Q 10 - 14

Taking an eleven point lead at the half 16 - 27

However it was Bavaria pink who turned the game around in the 3rd & 4th Q to take the win

Q3 - 17 - 10

Q4 - 14 - 6

Final score

Bavaria Pink 47 - Bavaria Blue 43

Senior Men grp B

Europa Valmar Fusion v Europa Valmar Res

A very one sided game saw the reserves team take an easy win

Q1 4 - 24

Q2 7 - 23

Q3 6 - 23