RBT Updates

U15 Girls

Bavaria Bluestars pink v Bavaria Bluestars blue

A very evenly matched game saw Bluestars Blue take an early lead in 1st Q 6 - 13 and then increased it by also winning the 2nd Q 10 - 14

Taking an eleven point lead at the half 16 - 27

However it was Bavaria pink who turned the game around in the 3rd & 4th Q to take the win

Q3 - 17 - 10

Q4 - 14 - 6

Final score

Bavaria Pink 47 - Bavaria Blue 43

U15 Boys

Bavaria Bluestars 28 - 68 Europa Valmar

results per quarter

Q1 - 1 - 26

Q2 - 5 - 14

Q3 - 6 - 16

Q4 - 16 - 10

A very one sided game saw Europa Valmar youngsters take the win over Bavaria Bluestars. Valmar set the pace from the very beginning not allowing Bavaria any chance to get into the game. Credit to Bluestars who despite their struggles kept playing their game and winning the 4th Q.

Senior Men grp B

Europa Valmar Fusion v Europa Valmar Res

A very one sided game saw the reserves team take an easy win

Q1 4 - 24

Q2 7 - 23

Q3 6 - 23