Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Ready, steady …. Campions!

By Stephen Ignacio
6th October 2021

Gibraltar netball opens its weekend long campaign tomorrow Thursday in a bid to claim the Europe Netball Open Challenge title with a tough encounter against invitational side Northern Ireland.
The NI Warriors, who will not form part of the final tournament rankings participating as invitational guest side, will be among one of the toughest matches Gibraltar face, pitting them against a Championship ranked side. This will be one of two matches the Campions play against the Warriors, their second encounter will close play on Sunday.
A total of five teams arrived on the Rock this week ready to play the Europe Netball Open Challenge after close to two years wait since it was initially scheduled for. Switzerland, Malta, Isle of Man and United Arab Emirates will play alongside Gibraltar in the main tournament.
The matches, which are hoped will be live-streamed, should see a capacity crowd with tickets understood to have been sold-out for the refurbished Tercentenary Sports Hall which received a ‘line’ clean out this week as floors were cleared of markings, polished and buffed by GSLA staff in readiness for this weekend’s matches.

Most Read

Brexit

EU ministers give green light to ‘hard and tricky’ treaty talks

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Local News

Azopardi detects change in the air

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Local News

Gib must ‘tread carefully’ in treaty talks, Azopardi says

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Local News

GSD calls for clarity on personal tax returns

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Brexit

EU ambassadors approve Gib treaty negotiating mandate, talks ‘could start this month’

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Cricket announce international fixtures for October

6th October 2021

Sports
Eagles grab their first trophy of the season

6th October 2021

Sports
Gibraltar squads announced for international double headers

6th October 2021

Sports
Coastal rowing ‘perfect alternative for Gibraltar rowing’ says Colin Tester

5th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021