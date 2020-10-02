Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Features

Recognition for RGP officers and staff Covid-19 response

By Chronicle Staff
2nd October 2020

Officers and support staff of the Royal Gibraltar Police have been presented with a Special Award of Recognition by the Chartered Management Institute, in recognition of their work during the unprecedented challenges faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The RGP, together with the Superintendent’s Association and in collaboration with the Chartered Management Institute, has developed a Special Award of Recognition, recognising people who have gone beyond their duties to support the force.

The Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, said: “We are extremely grateful to our people for the service and consistent display of professionalism throughout this difficult period in time, showing true resilience.”

“They have been practical, adapting to the needs of the organisation and progressive in developing processes, doing this constantly with passion and empathy whilst addressing the needs of the service.”

In a statement, the Chartered Management Institute added: “Here at CMI, we want to acknowledge and recognise the vital work being carried out by some of our key worker managers and leaders who are contributing towards tackling the current coronavirus pandemic.”

“We are proud to present officers and staff of the RGP with our Special Award of Recognition, as a thank you for the dedicated and continuous support they are providing whilst leading on the frontline.”

“We are also delighted to welcome them in becoming a Friend of CMI.”

