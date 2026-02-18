Record breaking beach clean for the Nautilus Project

Hundreds of kilos were removed from Rosia Bay in celebration of the Nautilus Project’s beach cleans ninth anniversary.

The charity broke their record with 1,471kg during massive community effort with three teams of divers cleaning the seabed, Orc Marine, Dive Charters and Diving with Nic

Land based volunteers from Patrianna, Argus and Bitso joined HPS and Monuva Ye students covering the whole area.

Desiree and Brian, now regulars to the post, ably manned the Critter Station returning over 100 tiny creatures back to the basin

Nautilus extend their most heartfelt gratitude to all those that took time out of their day to volunteer on Valentines Day, the charity said this was a heartwarming display of civic pride and solidarity.

TNP thanked Recycle.gi for collecting all the refuse and Monuva for the great trophy.