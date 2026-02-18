Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Record breaking beach clean for the Nautilus Project

By Chronicle Staff
18th February 2026

Hundreds of kilos were removed from Rosia Bay in celebration of the Nautilus Project’s beach cleans ninth anniversary.

The charity broke their record with 1,471kg during massive community effort with three teams of divers cleaning the seabed, Orc Marine, Dive Charters and Diving with Nic

Land based volunteers from Patrianna, Argus and Bitso joined HPS and Monuva Ye students covering the whole area.

Desiree and Brian, now regulars to the post, ably manned the Critter Station returning over 100 tiny creatures back to the basin

Nautilus extend their most heartfelt gratitude to all those that took time out of their day to volunteer on Valentines Day, the charity said this was a heartwarming display of civic pride and solidarity.

TNP thanked Recycle.gi for collecting all the refuse and Monuva for the great trophy.

Most Read

Local News

Harbour reclamation envisages 47,000 square metres  of new land  

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Local News

NASUWT and Govt discuss proposed replacement of school summer hours

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Local News

Cancer survivor Alba rings bell at Great Ormond Street Hospital

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt plans new accessibility access to Northern Defences  

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Brexit

As Commission adopts treaty proposals, European Council working party holds first talks on text

Tue 17th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar hosts UK Overseas Territories antimicrobial resistance course

18th February 2026

Local News
Feetham highlights Gibraltar’s digital asset role at Consensus Hong Kong 2026

18th February 2026

Local News
NASUWT and Govt discuss proposed replacement of school summer hours

17th February 2026

Local News
Harbour reclamation envisages 47,000 square metres  of new land  

17th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026