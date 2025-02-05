Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Feb, 2025

Sports

Record number of athletes for first winter track league race

By Stephen Ignacio
5th February 2025

The GAAA’s Junior Winter League is set to attract a record number of young athletes, with approximately 116 youngsters participating in the first race of the league.
The four-week competition, which continues this Thursday with the second race day, features runners from the under-6 category through to their teenage years, all competing at the Lathbury Sports Track.
With parents and families watching from the stands, the young athletes experienced an exhilarating atmosphere as they raced, cheered on by enthusiastic spectators.
The annual event, once again organized by Sharon Celecia, has been growing in popularity. Its return to the Lathbury Sports Complex has provided a significant boost to the association, which hopes to see many of these young runners progress into the senior ranks.
Previously, disruptions at Victoria Stadium, coupled with a deteriorating track and challenges in organizing events, had a significant impact on athletics. As a result, the youth ranks saw a substantial gap, with fewer athletes making the transition from junior leagues to senior categories.
However, recent developments and the expanded opportunities now available—including the introduction of field events and an increased capacity to organize competitions—are expected to strengthen the pathway for young athletes. This progress is already evident, with new talent emerging in senior track and field. Many former junior competitors are now setting national records regularly, particularly in field events, where youth records continue to be broken at an impressive rate.
Photos courtesy Roy Torres

