Sat 8th Oct, 2022

Record number of children attend Stay and Play programme

By Chronicle Staff
7th October 2022

This summer the GSLA’ s Stay and Play Programme continued its long-standing service for children with disabilities with the new format that was implemented during Covid that was well received by children, parents and staff.

Some 40 children registered and attended the Programme – the highest number of children registered to date – this reflects the work done throughout the years and the relationship that has been built with the parents that entrust their children to the scheme, the Government said.

This year the Bathing Pavilion was introduced to the daily venue rotation, this was very well received by all and the integration with the community was highlighted.

A further emphasis on life skills to this year’s Programme has also been a resounding success, the Government said.
“It continues to amaze me year on year how the programme reinvents itself to provide an improved version to the children it caters for. I will never tire from witnessing the smiles on the participants faces,” the Minister for Youth and Sport, Steven Linares, said.

“Well done to all! I am already looking forward to new additions next summer.”

