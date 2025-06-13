Record turnout at 2025 Med Steps 5 Challenge raises £28,900 for Cancer Relief

The 2025 Med Steps 5 Challenge, organised by HM Prison Officers, has raised £28,900 in support of Cancer Relief Gibraltar, marking a record-breaking year for participation with over 720 people taking part.

The event has become a significant date in Gibraltar’s community calendar, drawing people of all ages and fitness levels to the Mediterranean Steps for a day of solidarity with those affected by cancer.

Cancer Relief’s Fundraising Manager, Rowena Wallace, said: “We are overwhelmed by the incredible turnout and generosity shown this year.”

“The Med Steps 5 Challenge continues to grow, not just in numbers, but in the heart and community spirit behind it.”

“Every pound raised goes directly to helping people face cancer in Gibraltar. We're truly grateful to all who made it possible.”

The success of this year’s challenge was made possible by the organising team at HM Prison, with support from volunteers and sponsors including Chestertons Gibraltar, Sovereign Wealth, Image Graphics, and LiveScore Gibraltar.

Mark Cooper, speaking on behalf of the organising team, said: “It's always humbling to see so many people turn up year after year, motivated by the same cause, supporting Cancer Relief and those they care for.”

“What started as a simple idea has grown into something truly special. We're proud to be part of it and deeply thankful to the event sponsors as well as everyone who took part, donated, or helped make it happen.”

Funds raised will help Cancer Relief Gibraltar continue delivering free services including nursing care, emotional and practical support, and day services to individuals and families navigating cancer in Gibraltar.