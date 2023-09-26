Red Arrows Rock display postponed

A display by the Red Arrows in Gibraltar has been postponed because of factors including the general election and the Morocco earthquake.

The RAF display team had been scheduled to fly over the Rock at the end of this month, although the even was never publicly confirmed.

Spanish media reported the Gibraltar display last week after the news was revealed by an English-language newspaper in Menorca, where the Red Arrows were also due to have flown today.

Earlier this week, the same Spanish media reported that the unannounced event had been cancelled after pressure from the Spanish foreign and defence ministries, over concerns the display would spill over into Spanish airspace.

But a spokesperson for the Gibraltar Government said the event had not been cancelled but rather postponed, citing different reasons.

“We understand it was because of the earthquake in Morocco as the show was combined with a show in Tangier,” the spokesperson said.

“Additionally as we are in an election period a postponement was also considered advisable.”

The Tangier display was also put on hold.