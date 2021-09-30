Red Hot Chilli Peppers tribute band Otherside set for first gig

Bursting onto the local music scene is a Red Hot Chilli Peppers tribute band, appropriately named ‘Otherside’.

The four-piece band, formed earlier this year, have been rehearsing rigorously for their debut gig this Saturday the 2nd October at Rock on the Rock.

The band is fronted by no stranger to the local music scene, Jonathan Sacramento.

Jonathan has sung for a number of local bands and productions, and is widely remembered amongst live music goers as the frontman of Super Wookie, the band that supported Marillion at the start of their 2007 European Tour.

Behind Jonathan and providing the tempo for the band is Jay Callejon. Jay studied at Drumtech (London) and at the Academy of Contemporary Music, and is widely known in Gibraltar for staging countless productions, including the local National Day concert.

On bass guitar is Daniel Ghio. Daniel is a well known local musician, known for his involvement in his other local band, Dead City Radio. He also plays bass for Spanish band Jacver, which makes Otherside his third musical project.

Nigel Canepa plays the role of the beloved John Frusciante, guitarist of Red Hot Chilli Peppers, in this tribute band. Nigel is one of the founding members of local band The Views, and is now swapping the crunchy guitar tones of this band for the mellow, soulful and funky sounds that Otherside emit.

You can catch Otherside live this Saturday 2nd October at the Rock on the Rock club on town range. Doors open at 10pm.

Otherside have also been announced to form the line up for MAG’s 90s night concert, which takes places on the 16th October at Ince’s Hall.