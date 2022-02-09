Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Redacted FCDO emails point to flurry of exchanges over McGrail retirement

By James Neish
9th February 2022

As the wheels are set in motion for a public inquiry into the controversial early retirement of former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail, I can reveal the investigation is likely to take retired judge Sir Peter Openshaw all the way to the Foreign Office. Emails between the Office of the Governor in Gibraltar and the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar reciprocates as local hauliers face additional post-Brexit bureaucracy in Spain

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

Man jailed six months for historical sex offence granted bail and permission to appeal sentence

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Local News

GHA bullying case flares up again amid questions over Cassaglia’s potential reinstatement as Medical Director

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiators ‘still far’ from agreement, Commission official says

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Local News

Education managers seek new balance between permanent and supply teaching jobs

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
First solo exhibition for artist who seeks life in painting

9th February 2022

Sports
Third MTB qualifier took place at Estella del Mar

9th February 2022

Local News
Jury trials postponed another month over Covid concerns

9th February 2022

Local News
Man jailed six months for historical sex offence granted bail and permission to appeal sentence

9th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022