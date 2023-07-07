Ref awards

The Gibraltar Referee Association has announced its annual Referee of the year awards to celebrate the achievements and outstanding work and service of Gibraltar’s Match Officials.

The President of the Gibraltar Referees Association, Mr Paul Grech, presented this season’s awards as follows:

Gibraltar National League Referee of the Year - Mr Timothy Reoch:

Gibraltar National League Assistant Referee of the Year - Mr Kyron Azopardi:

Mr Daniel Sanchez was awarded the Futsal League Referee of the Year award, and the Young Referee of the Year award went to Jasem El Hana.

The Gibraltar FA announcing the awards stated that it “has plenty of opportunities available for anyone wanting to take up a career in refereeing. For any infomation please email their Referee Recruitment Officer, Mr Patrick Canepa: patrick.canepa@gibraltarfa.com”

Gibraltar’s referees this week were expected to start training again in preparation for the forthcoming domestic season which starts in September. With some of the officials also likely to get a call up to officiate European matches this summer, the early start in training has now become a routine which sees a shorter break for match officials during the summer. Following much in the same way as club training schedules which have already started for many with preseason matches already taking place. Local match officials also called upon to officiate some of these friendlies being played in Gibraltar.

Local representatives from the Gibraltar Referees Association will also be involved in official duties during the coming days as Gibraltar sees the return of European club football to the Victoria Stadium.

Today Tuesday Lincoln Red Imps will host Qarabag, whilst on Thursday Bruno Magpies hosts Irish side Dundalk.