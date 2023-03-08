Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Sports

Referee Exchange Programmes With San Marino and Andorra and busy month for refs

By Stephen Ignacio
8th March 2023

Over the past two weekends the Gibraltar FA has held the latest in it’s Referee Exchanges with Andorra and San Marino.
On the weekend of 25th/26th February Andorran refereeing teams took charge of the Gibraltar Football League Championship Group matches: Lincoln Red Imps v FCB Magpies and St. Joseph’s v Glacis Utd.
This last weekend San Marino referee teams officiated Gibraltar Football League Championship Group matches: FCB Magpies v St Joseph’s and Glacis Utd v Europa FC.
In turn over this past weekend Gibraltar FA Refereeing teams were taking charge of matches in both the San Marino and Andorra League Championship.
Gibraltar Refereeing Team in San Marino

San Giovanni v FC Fiori

Referee: Herbert Warwick,
Assistant Referees Kyron Azopardi & Sergio Liñan,
4th Official: Denis Perez

SP Tre Penne v La Fiorita

Referee: Denis Perez,
Assistant Referees Kyron Azopardi & Sergio Liñan,
4th Official: Herbert Warwick

Gibraltar Refereeing Team in Andorra

UE Engordany v FC Santa Coloma

Referee: Eduardo Vazquez,
Assistant Referees Ruben Navarro & Fausti Guerrero,
4th Official: Jason Barcelo

AC Escaldes v Inter Escaldes

Referee: Jason Barcelo,
Assistant Referees Ruben Navarro & Fausti Guerrero,
4th Official: Eduardo Vazquez

As part of the recent referee exchange programmes, Referee Obervers also took part with Paul Grech travelling to Andorra and Johan Ward travelling to San Marino.

Commenting on the value of these Referee Exchange programmes, Gibraltar FA Referee Manager Adrian Bacarisa commented:

“These referee exchanges provide match officials with the opportunity to referee abroad widening their experience. They deal with different footballing cultures learning how to take on board to the needs of the domestic games in different UEFA member nations. These exchanges enhance networking and offers participants to gain knowledge in the customs and traditions of the country being visited both on and off the field of play.”

The end of February also proved to be a busy time for Gibraltar’s FIFA listed match officials as they took charge of three ‘tier 1’ International Friendlies during the Women’s International window.
Referee Jason Barcelo alongside Assistant Referees Michael Macias and Daniel Gomez officiated:
• Poland v Switzerland, Algeciras, 17th February
• Switzerland v Poland, Marbella, 21st February
• Republic of Ireland v China, Algeciras, 22nd February

The Gibraltar Football Association is always on the lookout for anyone aspiring to become a match official or a referee and refereeing career pathways offer the opportunities for any young match official to make it all the way onto the international scene!
For more information please get in touch with their refereeing team via email: referee.recruitment@gibraltarfa.com
You can also view their online refereeing courses at: www.gfarefereeing.com

