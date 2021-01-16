Refereeing online
The Gibraltar FA this season launched its new online portal offering beginners courses in refereeing for anyone interested in becoming a match official. ‘The online portal allows anyone to take up a beginners course in refereeing, in their own time, from the comfort of their own homes and obtain an official refereeing qualification.” “And once...
