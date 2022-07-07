Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Jul, 2022

Referees in International action again

By Stephen Ignacio
6th July 2022

A Gibraltar FIFA listed referee team officiate in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier this week in Wales between British sides Bala Town FC and Sligo Rovers FC.
The officials are Jason Barcelo, Michael Macias, Daniel Gomez and Patrick Canepa.
Also in action were several Gibraltar FA referees who officiated at the recently held Iber Cup in Sotogrande between June 28th and July 1st.
Referees Denis Perez, Daniel Gomez, Juan Vega and Victor Carrillo all took on matches leading to the final stages of the competition.
Denis Perez who headed the Gibraltar FA referee team had this to say:
“Iber Cup Sotogrande gave us the opportunity to connect with referees from all over the world, from Colombia to Australia and referee teams from different cultures which made us all improve as referees.”
Apart from working matches together as a team, the Gibraltar FA referees also worked with match officials from many other countries sharing experiences and networking.
Youth international tournaments such as these give referees the opportunity to develop as they take charge of matches featuring teams from different parts of the world, thus allowing them to adapt their skills to the different cultures.

