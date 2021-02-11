Referees resume training
Gibraltar FA referees resumed training this week as part of the preparations for the expected resumption of the Gibraltar National League. The referees, who have been inactive due to the restrictions imposed on all sports made a tentative return this week with fitness training at the Victoria Stadium. Among the local referees were some who...
