Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Referees resume training

By Stephen Ignacio
11th February 2021

Gibraltar FA referees resumed training this week as part of the preparations for the expected resumption of the Gibraltar National League. The referees, who have been inactive due to the restrictions imposed on all sports made a tentative return this week with fitness training at the Victoria Stadium. Among the local referees were some who...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

When tragedy unfolds in the bay

Wed 10th Feb, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar receives largest vaccine shipment to date, enters ‘crucial point’ in Covid ‘battle’

Tue 9th Feb, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar aims for community protection against Covid-19 in ‘weeks, not months’, Medical Director says

Thu 11th Feb, 2021

Local News

Covid cases decrease and vaccinations continue, but two more deaths confirmed

Mon 25th Jan, 2021

Local News

No link between recent deaths and vaccine, Govt says

Wed 27th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Warwick and De Los Santos migrate to Mons Calpe

11th February 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps sign keeper from Carlisle

11th February 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps will be looking closely at fixture list to assess financial impact of stoppage

11th February 2021

Sports
College 1975 puts its trust on Gibraltar FA

11th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021