Refurbishment of Europort entrance filed with Town Planner

An application has been filed with the Town Planner for the refurbishment of the entrances to blocks 7 and 9, Europort.

The developer, Europort international holdings Ltd, are seeking permission to incorporate new draft lobbies with a canopy to match the design and materials of the existing Atlantic Suites entrance.

In addition, it wants to create discrete screened smoking areas.

Some other refurbishment features include the redecoration of columns, walls and steel cladding panels.