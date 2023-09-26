Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

REGATTA WEEK 2023

By Guest Contributor
26th September 2023

The annual Regatta week races were sailed recently at the RGYC with the overall winner being decided in the final race of the weekend. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis and Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn actually drew on points for the overall title, but Charlie Lavarello took the cup on the tie breaker as he had won one more race than Charlie Stagnetto during the week.
Nick Cruz in Nemesis sailed a masterful race to win the biggest prize of the week - the beautiful Carrara Trophy - whilst Zoe Risso in Fencer returned from a long break in sailing to once again win the Ladies Race extend her record for the most wins in this event.

The full results of the week were as follows:

2023 REGATTA WEEKEND
Colville Series – Overall Regatta Weekend result
1. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (Crews John Armstrong, Hamish Risso, Paul Borda and Richard Felipes) – 7 points (wins on tie breaker)

2. Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn – 7 points

Carrara Trophy Result
1. Nick Cruz in Eos (Crew Joey Imossi)
2. Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn
3. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis

San Sebastian (Single Handed) Result
1. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis
2. Andrew Alcantara in Zoe
3. Louis Triay Jnr in Viking

Cochrane Trophy Result
1. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (Crew John Armstrong and Richard Felipes)
2. Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn
3. Bernard Capurro in Temptress

Thompson Cup Result
1. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis (Crew Hamish Risso and Paul Borda)
2. Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn
3. Monty Spindler in Temptress

Rover Trophy Result
1. Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn (Crew Miro Kunes and Phil Moyes)
2. Charlie Lavarello in Nemesis
3. Monty Spindler in Temptress

Crutchley Cup
1. Hamish Risso in Fencer
2. Tom Hillman in Fairdawn
3. David Collins in Niña

Capurro Tankard
1. Charlie Stagnetto in Fairdawn
2. Andrew Alcantara in Zoe
3. Bernard Capurro in Temptress

Cochrane crews Race
1. Phil Moyes in Fairdawn
2. Brian Brophy in Zoe
3. Paul Borda in Fencer

Ladies Race
1. Zoe Risso in Fencer
2. Esther Sanchez del Pozo in Andromeda
3. Michelle Stagnetto in Fairdawn

Most Read

Local News

‘Rock Doodler’ opens local sketching group

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Local News

Bus driver reported for careless driving in motorcycle incident

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Local News

Capturing magic above and beneath the waves

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Local News

Jurors convict former RG private who attempted to run over corporal

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Local News

GSD candidate Youssef El Hana apologises after social media posts

Thu 21st Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
SPECIAL OLYMPICS GIBRALTAR 38th NATIONAL GAMES 2023 DAY 3 – BOWLING AND SWIMMING

26th September 2023

Sports
Darts team confirmed for November

26th September 2023

Sports
Developing the young for world stage

26th September 2023

Sports
Bruno Magpies forced to make a comeback to grab first three points

24th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023