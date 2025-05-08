Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 8th May, 2025

Sports

Kids Athletics Day on the Rock brings together bay communities

By Stephen Ignacio
8th May 2025

Probably one of the biggest youth athletics events in Gibraltar this calendar year, the World Athletics Kids Athletics Day brought together athletes from Gibraltar and neighbouring communities in Spain.
It was an opportunity for Gibraltar athletics to shine, making use of its modern facilities at Lathbury Sports complex. Significantly, it was also an opportunity for young Gibraltar athletes to experience a variety of competitive levels across all categories and levels in each field. This bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience which allows them to see at what competitive level they are in.
From the youngest, under fives and under 6’s to the eldest competitors, the under 17’s the teams from Spain provided a competitive edge to races which made for some exciting moments for both athletes and spectators alike.
Although the event was geared towards a focus on participating and not the medals and podium finishes, athletics by its very nature brought about the excitement of the one against one challenge.
Local athletes, most of whom had competed in the youth leagues, and where they have competed in small fields with little competition, were put to the test with a mixed bag of results. Although with some impressive performances.
The visiting teams from La Linea and Algeciras, joined Atlas Europa and Lourdians runners bringing a buzz to the sports complex which is normally present for sports days and big athletics gala events.
Kids’ Athletics Day, which comes under the World Athletics banner is dedicated to celebrating children and young people across the globe participating in athletics and being active.
“We believe that every child is born to move, play and explore no matter where they are in the world or their individual circumstance. We are aiming to use the power of athletics to inspire children and young people all over the world to get moving, be more active, develop their skills and confidence and to connect with sport and physical activity for life” claim World Athletics as they promoted the day.
The event at Lathbury Sports Complex saw a series of relays across all age groups much in line with World Athletics call for relays around the world campaign.

Images courtesy Roy Torres / GAAA

