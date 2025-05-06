Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 6th May, 2025

Derek Barbara Dominates 2025 Tour ta’ Malta Masters with Commanding Overall Victory

By Stephen Ignacio
6th May 2025

Derek Barbara emerged as the standout star of the 2025 Tour ta’ Malta Masters, delivering a commanding performance to claim the General Classification (GC) title. From the opening time trial to the final grueling road stage, Barbara showcased exceptional strength, strategy, and all-around racing skill.
The race began with a 16km individual time trial, where Barbara set the tone by storming to a decisive victory. Stage 2’s demanding 67km course with 1,300 meters of climbing saw Barbara finish 3rd, managing the tough terrain and conserving energy for the final showdown.
On the last day, Barbara sealed the deal with a tactically brilliant ride over 60km and 1,000 meters of elevation, securing enough time to comfortably win the GC. His consistency and tactical acumen across all stages marked him as the tour’s undisputed Masters champion.

Strong Performances in the open category for Lett, Tester, and Valarino Highlight Depth of Talent

Mark Lett also impressed, claiming a brilliant stage win on the time trial event by clocking the fastest time of the day and staying competitive throughout, finishing 6th and 5th in the following stages. Teammates Colin Tester and James Valarino delivered solid performances, with top-five finishes in the time trial event and consistent efforts on road races to come.
Though they missed the top step of the overall podium for the open category, all three riders proved their resilience and form, setting the stage for a promising season ahead.
As eyes turn toward the Orkney Island Games this July, Barbara, Lett, Tester, and Valarino look poised for more success on the up and coming games.

GC

