Tue 21st Jan, 2020

Local News

Regret as Parliament passes Brexit bill

Parliament Brexit Bill 200119 {seq} (Photos Bugeja)

By Cristina Cavilla
20th January 2020

Legislation paving the way for Gibraltar’s “orderly” departure from the EU was passed unanimously by Parliament last night, even as the Rock’s political leaders expressed regret that the architecture for Brexit was now formally in place. The new Act represents a crucial legislative step ahead of Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union alongside the UK...

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

