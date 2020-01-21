Regret as Parliament passes Brexit bill
Legislation paving the way for Gibraltar’s “orderly” departure from the EU was passed unanimously by Parliament last night, even as the Rock’s political leaders expressed regret that the architecture for Brexit was now formally in place. The new Act represents a crucial legislative step ahead of Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union alongside the UK...
